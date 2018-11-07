RC WW II Luftwaffe Flying Wing Takes Flight

Erik van den Hoogen’s scratch-built, all-wood Gotha P.60A flies quite well, especially considering that the full-size interceptor it is modeled after was never completed! With a wingspan of 10 feet, 10 inches, this 1/4-scale, 77-pound model Is powered by two AMT Mercury turbine engines, each with 9.5kg of thrust. Our thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the Model Airshow of MFC-Hurlach in Germany earlier this month.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sweeet! Like to see a build thread on this one. I have a book by Jane’s Aircraft titled German Jet Genesis which details many, many, advanced designs the Germans worked on, from just drawings, to scale models, to flying prototypes. They even had a concept for a trans-atmospheric bomber. Amazing stuff.
Must be awfully easy to lose orientation…