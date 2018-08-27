RCGF USA’s New 50cc Twin Gasser

When ever you are looking for smooth power, nothing fits the bill like a twin-cylinder “Boxer” twin engine. This new 50cc powerhouse from RCGF USA is the newest in the lineup of quality gasoline engines.

The 50T twin cylinder engine comes with a RCGF electronic ignition system, providing excellent power and easy starting

All designed specifically for use in RC airplanes, RCGF USA engines come with everything you need to bolt it to your firewall and crank it up for a great and reliable flight. You do have to provide your own ignition battery and switch harness, but everything else is in the box. The new 50T twin is priced at $419 and that makes it an amazing value.

Mufflers are also included and they are made extremely well and have a bead-blasted finish.