Flying Like Iron Man

We’ll bet most of us have dreamed of flying like, but how many have what it takes to actually take off? Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries, is a pioneer in manned flight and in this video he’s flying in his exoskeleton suit powered by four JetCat P220 and one JetCat P550 jet turbine engines in Müllheim Germany. We thank Markus Nussbaumer for taking this incredible video and sharing it!

