Really Big Bücker Jungmeister

Helmut Müller’s 85% scratch-built Bücker looks like it could carry a small person! The 17.5-foot-span model weighs in at 286 pounds and is powered by a Hirth 521cc 2-stroke (intended for an ultralight!) turning a Fiala 60 x 20 wood propeller. The model uses industrial-quality Tonegawa Seiko servos, a redundant radio system and a dual-ignition starter. Helmut glued and sewed the Seconite covering (like that used on some man-carrying planes) that replicates the plane that Romanian captain Alex Papana flew at the Olympic Games in 1936 (the first and last time that flying was an Olympic sport). Thanks go to RC Media World for sharing this great footage from the Megaflugshow in Göttingen, Germany.
Featured Video
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
- A Really Long Road to Top Gun — 7,851 miles for Gwyn Avenell and his 1/4-scale Hawker Fury.
- RC Airplanes — Beginner tips: Easy Engine Cowls
- A new way of using a hobby knife & other tips!
- And the Winner is… Best in Show at the AMA East Expo
- Flight Technique: Secrets to Inverted Flight
- Aviation Legend: Interview with Gen. Chuck Yeager
- Video workshop Tip — Making Strong Splices in Balsa Sheeting
EF Subscribe Sidebar
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95