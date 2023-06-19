Remote ID/Registration Update

If you’ve gotten the email that its time to renew your FAA recreational registration, and you’re getting the prompt to enter your models give this video from our friend Tim McKay explaining the latest a few minutes of your time.

Despite the FAA and others use of the generic word “drone” this applies to all SUAS (Small Unmanned Aerial Systems) including model aircraft.

There’s also an AMA blog post from the Government Affairs team dealing with the same subject that can be found here: