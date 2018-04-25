AMA 900X250
Repairing Wings — Video How To Series Part 3

Gerry Yarrish
Here is the third and final installment of editor Gerry Yarrish’s video How To for repairing built up wood wings. When it comes to doing repairs to built up RC aiplane structures, fixing a busted wing is always less expensive than buying a new one. And of course these techniques can be used on all types a RC model airplanes.

