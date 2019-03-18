Replacement Glue Caps

If you don’t keep your CA glue bottles capped while not in use, they will eventually dry up. And the caps are so easy to misplace. A great replacement are the small gauge wire “nuts” used to join electrical household wiring for light fixtures and switches. They are available at most home improvement stores and come in multiple sizes. One inexpensive package will supply you with a dozen replacement caps.
