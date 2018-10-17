Rest in Peace Herschel Worthy

It is with sadness that we learned that our friend and RC hobby personality, Herschel B. Worthy, age 82, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Worthy was born April 17, 1936 to parents Herschel A. and Faith Worthy. Herschel was a resident of West Memphis. He was of the Baptist faith and attended the University of Arkansas. Herschel was an Army veteran. He spent many years working in the tire industry, 23 years with Firestone Tire, Cooper Tire and as a partner in Plaza Tire. He then relocated to California where he worked 4 years with Sky-Climber.

Herschel, was however happiest serving his customers as Director of Sales and Marketing at Pacer Technology for over 30 years.

Herschel leaves behind his daughter, Linda Worthy, four grandchildren; David and Jared Webb, Katie and Shelby Worthy along with four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Michael Worthy.

We have many fond memories of seeing, and chatting with Herschel on the flightline at various RC events, and all of us here at Model Airplane News offer our sincere condolences to the Worthy family.