Road to Top Gun: Cessna L-19 Bird Dog

Our good buddy and Team Hitec pilot, Roger Niolet, of Sarasota, FL. will be competing in the Pro-Am Sport with his 1/4-Scale Cessna L-19 Bird Dog. Built from Vailly Aviation plans Roger will be flying it with a Hitec Aurora 9X Transmitter and a Hitec Optima 9 receiver. The Bird Dog is powered with a Saito 270 on glow fuel with the CH ignition system.

The servos are all Hitec, six 645MGs and one 82MGfor throttle. Dual LiFe batteries supply power to the ignition using an optical kill switch and to the receiver. The model is 73 inches long and has a wingspan of 108 inches, it weighs about 21lbs.

Below is a photo of the full-size subject aircraft.