Road to Top Gun — David Wigley’s Resurrected Wyvern

David Wigley will be returning this year with his resurrected Westland Wyvern S-1. Taken out of the competition in 2015 after a terrible cartwheeling crash, the Wyvern was pretty badly damaged with the engine, both outer wings, the left main landing gear ripped out, and both stabs knocked off. Being very busy with the repairs the Wyvern and he commented how surprised he was that it went back together so quickly; only two months of steady work! He says he was very fortunate that his home-made prop drive extension was not damaged.

The 1/5-scale Wyvern is David’s own scratch build design has a wingspan of 100 inches. It weighs 51 lbs., and is powered by a modified BME 100cc gas engine with a custom-made prop-shaft extension. It spins a Mejzik 24 x 12 3-blade (main drive), and has a contra-rotating wind-milling propeller in front of the powered one. The main gear units are by Ultra Precision with custom made gear struts designed by David. The tail wheel unit and strut were also scratch built by David.

The Paint is custom mixed Klass Kote Epoxy and other details include, a full detailed cockpit interior with figure pilot, scale hinges and functional servo tabs on all primary control surfaces.

It has Fairy Youngmann wing flaps, scale sequencing gear doors and a functional droppable torpedo.

Detail inside and out is at the highest level!