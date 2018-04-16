Road to Top Gun — Dino Di Giorgio and his Mitsubishi A6M Zero

A longtime competitor at Top Gun, Dino Di Giorgio from Fort Pierce, FL, will be competing with his new Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero in the Pro Prop class. His Top Flite Zero has all-wood construction and comes covered in Monokote. It has an 86-inch wingspan, weighs 26 pounds and is powered by a DLE 61cc gas engine turning a 21×10 3-blade prop. It is equipped with a J-Tec muffler. Down and Locked retracts and a Futaba 18SZ radio with S3071 S-Bus servos round out the Zero.

Dino scuffed the covering finish and repainted the plane using Tamiya paints. Dino has been flying RC since 1977 and started flying at Top Gun in 1992.

Dino will also be flying his 118-inch-span Zero, (built from a Meisterscale kit) in the Unlimited class. Powered by a Moki 150 radial engine and turns a 24-inch Solo 3-blade propeller.