Road to Top Gun-TBD Devastator

This year, P.J. Ash from Searcy, AR, will be flying in the Pro Prop class with his Douglas TBD Devastator. Built over 20 years ago, the Torpedo Bomber is totally scratch built from 3-view drawings (no construction plans). The Devastator has a 100-inch wingspan and about 75 inches in length. The retracts were originally from SpringAir but have been converted to electric drive from Down and Locked.

The model has traditional all-wood construction and a glassed finish and P.J. is planning to totally strip it down, and redoing everything including putting in a new detailed cockpit interior with a crew from Warbird Pilots. One, pilot, one navigator, and a tail gunner.

The model will be powered by a Zenoah G-62 gas engine using a Falcon propeller, and P.J. is using a DX-18 transmitter and HV6180 Spektrum servos and equipment. Robart retracts are upgraded by Down and Locked.