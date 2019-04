Brian O’meara is returing to Top Gun this year and will be competing in the Unlimited class with his impressive 1/4-scale F-104 Starfighter.

Brian debuted the Starfighter at Top Gun two years ago and has put on a lot of time in its log book since then. Brian will be using a Futaba 18MZ radio system and has a Jetcat Pro 300 turbine engine for power. The F-104 is based on the Airworld Kit and was built by Trond Hammerstadt.

Photos by David Hart