Road to Top Gun: F-86 Sabre Jet

Recently married couple Jordan (builder) and Larry Peterson (pilot) from Westland, MI are competing for the first time at Top Gun in 2019. They are competing in Team Scale with their impressive 1:3.7 scale F-86 Sabre Jet. The jet is powered by a Behotec 220, and is guided by a Futaba 18SZ.

The plane is modeled after Paul Keppler’s CL-13 that is based in Waukesha, WI. , and the team worked with Dennison Enterprises who restored the full scale and CanMilAir Decals, who provided paint masks for the full size aircraft. The model is kit built from Tomahawk and is covered in polished Flite Metal.

Special thanks to Lake County Modelers and Fliers Association and Electrodynamics for helping to get us to the competition!

Photos by Time Capsules Photography

Specifications

Kit manufacturer: Tomahawk Design

Wingspan: 3.1m

Length: 3.0m

Weight: 73lbs RTF

Paint: PPG basecoat

Build time: 1200 hours

Functions: lights, sliding canopy, operational speed brakes