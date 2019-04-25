Road to Top Gun: F4U Corsair

Jamie Fiffles of Glendale California will be heading to Top Gun to compete in the Expert Class with his amazing, scratch built, all-wood, 1/4-scale F4U Corsair from Don Smith Plans. With a 122-inch wingspan, Jamie’s Corsair has a Moki 250 radial engine (with electric fuel pump) for power and will have a scale 3-blade Solo propeller when flying at Top Gun.

The Corsair has a 50oz. fuel tank, and a 50oz. smoke oil tank. Other features included a powered canopy, sequencing gear doors, Robart retracts, landing lights, a Sullivan SkyWriter smoke system, and a Futaba MZ14 radio system with Futaba 9156 & 9157 servos.

Jamie has won numerous Best of Show and 1st place awards, and has appeared at events all over the country. The model is painted in the livery of “LA City Limits” flown by Doris “Chico” Freeman in the Solomon Islands fall of ’43, in VF-17 the original Jolly Rodgers.

Taking about a year to complete, the Corsair is finished with a combination of Tamiya, Rust-Oleum, and Krylon paints.