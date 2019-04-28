Sullivan 900x250
Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2019
Road to Top Gun: Fokker D.VII

Bill Toppa of Lake City, FL is again competing at the Top Gun Scale Invitational this year, and is going to fly a Balsa USA 1/4 SPAD XIII the first time in Pro AM Prop class.

His 1/3-scale Fokker D.VII weighs 46 pounds and has a 108-inch  wingspan. Bill’s Balsa USA WW I biplane uses a Futaba 14MZ radio system and is powered with a  ZDZ 80cc RV gas engine turning a Falcon 28-inch propeller.

The model is finished with Solartex with latex paint.The paint scheme is a typical factory paint job (no particular pilot’s aircraft), and has a Fokker blue and dry brushed camo scheme.

Photos by David Hart.

