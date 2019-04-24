Road to Top Gun: Hawker Seafury

From Spring, TX, Wally Warren will be competing in the Pro/Am Prop class with his beautiful Hawker Seafury. Built from an Airworld kit, this WW II RAF fighter has a 102-inch wingspan and is powered by a Moki 300cc engine.

Equipped with Spektrum radio gear, Wally’s Seafury uses a combination of JR 8711HV, Spektrum HV and Hitec HV servos, and includes an Aura 8 onboard flight stabilization system from Flex Innovations.

Photos by “Lee Ray Photography”

The Seafury weighs approximately 50 pounds and is finished with Dupont automotive paint. The Graphics and markings are painted on using stencils and templates from Callie Graphics. Wally’s model is based on full-scale Hawker Seafury at the Flying Legends Museum as shown below.