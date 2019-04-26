Road to Top Gun: Junkers Ju 87 Stuka

10 years old Cody Hague, (son of Mike Hague, also competing), is competing at his 2nd Top Gun this year, and will be flying a Ziroli Stuka dive-bomber built by his grandfather Brian Hague in the Pro/Am Sport Prop category. The Ziroli Stuka has a 100-inch wingspan, weighs 29lbs., and is powered by an O.S. GT-60 gas engine. Cody is using a Spectrum DX18 and Hitec servos. The Stuka also features an Aura 8 gyro from Flex Innovations . The Stuka has functioning dive brakes and is capable of dropping 5 bombs.

Specs

Ziroli Stuka 100″

Engine: O.S. GT-60 with Beila 21×10 3-Blade

Spektrum DX-18 with Flex Innovations Aura 8 gyro

Hitec Servos

Functional Dive Brakes

5 Bomb Drop

Last year, Cody won the 8-10 year old “Young Guns” class flying a converted Hangar 9 Piper Pawnee into an AT-301 Dusty Crop Hopper.