Road to Top Gun: B-17 Bomber

Top Gun regular Mike Grady is again competing this year with his well proven, B-17G Flying Fortress in the Unlimited class. David Payne will again be the bomber pilot. Mike’s B-17G is 1/9th and is finished in the B-17G “Nine–O-Nine” colors flown by the 323 Squadron, 91st Bomb Group and completed 140 missions without a single abort or loss of a crewman.

Mike built the model from the WingSpan Models kit and it has a wingspan of 138 inches. The fuselage is 99 inches long and the model weighs 68 pounds ready for flight. Four Hacker A 60 motors and speed controls , powered by four Thunder Power 7700mAh 4S LiPo packs power the aircraft. The batteries are configured in two 8S circuits. Each circuit draws about 5500 watts at full throttle, using Master Airscrew 16X10 three-bladed propellers. Robart struts, wheels and brakes are used. To aid ground handling, differential breaking is used to correct yaw at taxi speeds. They are operated by BVM electric brakes.

The full-size bomber was flown by the 323 Bomber Squadron, 91st bomb group and entered service in February of 1944. By April 1945 it had completed 140 missions, including 18 trips to Berlin, dropping over a half million pounds of bombs, racking up some 1,129 combat hours. The crew completed 140 missions without a single abort or loss of a crewman.

The model is finished in silver catalyzed urethane, covered with about 250,000 Pro Mark dry transfer rivets and fasteners and painted with Model Master enamel. The painted finish is wet sanded and tape pulled to add weathering and rivet detail. Pro Mark insignias and nomenclature detail are added after the painting.

Mike chose Spektrum radio gear and JR servos. A Spektrum DX-20 has recently been added along with an IGyro for flight stabilization.