Rocky flies again!

Bet you can’t watch this video without laughing out loud! Hilarity ensues when an unsuspecting squirrel gets into the cockpit of an RC plane! Thanks to YouTube’s Hobbywars for producing and posting this nicely done piece, complete with terrific “in-air” footage of Rocky in flight.
I wonder if he enjoyed the ride?
You need to add the disclaimer that no animals were injured or killed while making this video or PETA will be all over you…
Loved the video…it’s better than the escaping lawnmower.
I think he flies better than me.
I love it. We need a change. Well thought out and executed.
Does Rocky have a FAA# or an AMA card?
No?
The FAA might take your nuts…… jes sayn’
Props< ) Pardon the pun but you just made my day))). Thanks so much. That was hilarious.
The squirrel call at the end made my dogs up off the couch.
Youse are nuts!