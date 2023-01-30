Rubber-Band Power!

Rubber-Band Power!

For the seasoned RC pros, this will take you back! Check out this delightful video of how to build your own rubber-band-powered P-51 Mustang. Watch to the end as the plane has a remarkably long flight! Show this video to your kids and you may just get a new flying partner …

Updated: January 30, 2023 — 5:46 PM



