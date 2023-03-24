In 1946, the “Dragonfly” became the second helicopter to enter Coast Guard service under the Navy designation HO3S-1G. This scale beauty does the original justice, and the attention to detail is stunning. We don’t say this often, but this looks like a museum-quality model!
Scale 1946 Sikorsky HO3S-1G
In 1946, the “Dragonfly” became the second helicopter to enter Coast Guard service under the Navy designation HO3S-1G. This scale beauty does the original justice, and the attention to detail is stunning. We don’t say this often, but this looks like a museum-quality model!