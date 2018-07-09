Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

What’s your Favorite Scale Detail?

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
What’s your Favorite Scale Detail?

The editors here at Model Airplane News are really into scale RC airplanes. When you build a scale project, its like working on and assembling several smaller scale projects, then adding them all together to come up with one impressive aircraft. Some modelers love detailing the outside surfaces of their models with panel lines and rivets, while others enjoy detailing the inside of the cockpit. As the summer months are now upon us and there are a bunch of scale events to attend and fly at, we’d like to ask: “What turns you on about scale airplanes?” Those small additions that really help bring your model airplane to life.

Tell us what your favorite piece of scale detail is? Working flaps, scale propeller, dummy engine, retracts? How about a functional bomb drop or a sliding canopy? Instrument panels,  machine guns, accurate nose art? Tell us what you like and why. When it comes a top notch scale airplanes, it’s all in the details

 

ziroli Rotary

Dummy rotary and radial engines? This one from Ziroli Giant Scale Plans.

 

Scale Propellers? These are from Falcon Propellers

 

Arizona Model Aircrafters Cockpits

Accurate cockpit and instrument panel details? This was built from an Arizona Model Aircrafter laser cut kit. Servos under the pilot seat move the joy stick!

 

decals

Accurate Airplane Markings and Insignia? Cal-Grafx makes it easy with stick-on and water-slide decals.

 

Scale, period-accurate pilot figure? Who else but Warbird Pilots?

And for Jet aircraft also!

Vintage Wheels? Du-Bro Products has all sorts of types and sizes.

 

 

 

Updated: July 9, 2018 — 4:24 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox