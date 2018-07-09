What’s your Favorite Scale Detail?

The editors here at Model Airplane News are really into scale RC airplanes. When you build a scale project, its like working on and assembling several smaller scale projects, then adding them all together to come up with one impressive aircraft. Some modelers love detailing the outside surfaces of their models with panel lines and rivets, while others enjoy detailing the inside of the cockpit. As the summer months are now upon us and there are a bunch of scale events to attend and fly at, we’d like to ask: “What turns you on about scale airplanes?” Those small additions that really help bring your model airplane to life.

Tell us what your favorite piece of scale detail is? Working flaps, scale propeller, dummy engine, retracts? How about a functional bomb drop or a sliding canopy? Instrument panels, machine guns, accurate nose art? Tell us what you like and why. When it comes a top notch scale airplanes, it’s all in the details

Dummy rotary and radial engines? This one from Ziroli Giant Scale Plans.

Scale Propellers? These are from Falcon Propellers

Accurate cockpit and instrument panel details? This was built from an Arizona Model Aircrafter laser cut kit. Servos under the pilot seat move the joy stick!

Accurate Airplane Markings and Insignia? Cal-Grafx makes it easy with stick-on and water-slide decals.

Scale, period-accurate pilot figure? Who else but Warbird Pilots?

And for Jet aircraft also!

Vintage Wheels? Du-Bro Products has all sorts of types and sizes.