Scale Cockpit Coaming — Recycling old Leather Hand Bags

I am always looking for things I can use in my scale modeling projects. So when I was finishing up my latest project I needed something to duplicate the leather coaming that protects the pilot from the cockpit opening edges.

IMG_1056

IMG_1071

I found that an easy way to make good looking coaming right at a local yard sale. Old, worn out leather handbags with shoulder straps have nicely stitched and rounded edges.

IMG_1075

With a good pair of scissors, you can cut sections of the strap’s edging free and cut them to the size coaming you need.

IMG_1076

Remove the inner core piece then cut them to length. Peel the two open edges apart and attach to the  edge around the cockpit.

IMG_1477

Glue in place with a touch of CA adhesive or some white canopy glue.  Voila’!  An inexpensive, easy to fabricate scale detail with almost no effort.  You can now proudly say: “My cockpit coaming is a “Louis Vuitton,” or a “Prada.”

Gary Brounstein, Sparks, NV

Updated: March 6, 2019 — 10:50 AM
1 Comment

  1. joe RAINES

    Great idea,what makes it even sweeter is the recycling issue

