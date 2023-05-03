Scale Heli Demo at Top Gun

Our own Technical Editor Andrew was asked to do a noon time demo of his scale helicopter at Top Gun to highlight the diversity of the many facets of our hobby. Thanks to the folks at Motion RC for shooting and putting together the video.

The model is a Hirobo TOW Cobra that has been converted to electric and flybarless and was featured in our review of the Bavarian Demon Axon flybarless flight controller from Aeropanda. The Cobra flies with a Powerbox Core Radio and PB 26D receiver, a Castle Creations 120A speed control, and 2 Spektrum SMART 6s 5000 batteries in series.