Scale RC Rivets & Screws Video

Debra Cleghorn
Comments
Master modeler Phil Noel knows aircraft rivets and screws. After retiring from the full-size aviation industry, his company Pinnacle Aviation custom-builds composite model kits as well as offering painting, weathering and repair service. In this video, he shows how he creates rivets on and applies scale screws to a Comp-ARF Spitfire and a Jet Legends L-39 Albatross.  Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this tutorial. (Stick with this one; after a slow start, the video does show some neat scale techniques!)

