Scale RC Rivets & Screws Video

Master modeler Phil Noel knows aircraft rivets and screws. After retiring from the full-size aviation industry, his company Pinnacle Aviation custom-builds composite model kits as well as offering painting, weathering and repair service. In this video, he shows how he creates rivets on and applies scale screws to a Comp-ARF Spitfire and a Jet Legends L-39 Albatross. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this tutorial. (Stick with this one; after a slow start, the video does show some neat scale techniques!)
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95