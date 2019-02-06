Log In
Seriously Scale Turbine Helicopter

Debra Cleghorn
Seriously Scale Turbine Helicopter

Filmed at the Tokoroa Airfield in New Zealand, this Russian heli has a multitude of scale details, including rockets that explode when they hit the ground! The poster notes that New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority had approved the rockets, which are reportedly Bird Bangers, pyrotechnics used to scare away nuisance birds from an area. With or without the armament it’s certainly an impressive aircraft! Our thanks to XJet for taking this great video and posting it on YouTube.

Updated: February 6, 2019 — 3:56 PM
