Share the Knowledge!

Here’s Mark’s tip in case you missed it:

MANAGE BATTERY STRAPS

The Velcro straps that hold batteries in place in foam models often get twisted and tangled together. To fix this, cut small pieces of Velcro and attach it the sides of the fuselage aligned with the battery straps. When you unstrap the battery, simply attach each battery strap to the Velcro you attached to the fuselage. This will keep the straps open and ready to install the next battery without the aggravation of the straps getting tied together before the battery is inserted.

Mark Radcliff, St. Mary’s, West Virginia