Sikorsky CH-53 — RC or full-size?

It is of course an RC heli. This is Model Airplane News, after all. But the attention to scale detail and the flight characteristics make it look and fly like just the full-size. Watch the smooth takeoff, great gyro tuning, and no flight oscillations. This scale model is based on the Sikorsky CH-53, also known as the Sea Stallion, a heavy-lift transport heli. Check out the video!

