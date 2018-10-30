Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Sneak Peek 12 O’clock High

Our intrepid MAN reporter Rich Uravitch was on hand to capture a few images from the 12 O’clock High fly in this past weekend. Held at the Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL, the event was host by Frank Tiano and drew some impressive aircraft.

 

Awards                     Winner                      Aircraft                  Sponsor

Best WWI               Don Janssen            Fokker D7                  Balsa USA

Best Golden Age    Sal Becherano          Waco                    House of Balsa

Best WWII              Greg Foushi              LA-7                      Ziroli Giant Scale Plans

Best Military            Scott Prossen           Wildcat                 Warbird Pilots

Best Civilian           Mike Zellars               J-3/L4                    Metal Building Supplies

Best Craftsmanship Bob Curry               Sopwith Pup          ZAP Glue

Best Jet                  Chris Jackson          Mirage F-1              Horizon Hobby

Best Multi-Engine   Arnold Marcus          P-38                       Your Pal Sal

Special Recognition

Jet  Aircraft             Tom Telesca            Viper                        EZ Balancer

Propeller Aircraft     Kenny Hurtodo       Piper J3                   Tower Hobbies

Steel Balls Award    Rob Lynch              L-39                         FTE

Critics Choice

Runner-up               Don Janssen          Fokker D7                  Model Airplane News

Critic’s Choice

Winner                     Scott Prossen        P-47                            ZAP Glue & FTE

Updated: October 30, 2018 — 9:16 AM
