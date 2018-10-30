Sneak Peek 12 O’clock High

Our intrepid MAN reporter Rich Uravitch was on hand to capture a few images from the 12 O’clock High fly in this past weekend. Held at the Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL, the event was host by Frank Tiano and drew some impressive aircraft.
Awards Winner Aircraft Sponsor
Best WWI Don Janssen Fokker D7 Balsa USA
Best Golden Age Sal Becherano Waco House of Balsa
Best WWII Greg Foushi LA-7 Ziroli Giant Scale Plans
Best Military Scott Prossen Wildcat Warbird Pilots
Best Civilian Mike Zellars J-3/L4 Metal Building Supplies
Best Craftsmanship Bob Curry Sopwith Pup ZAP Glue
Best Jet Chris Jackson Mirage F-1 Horizon Hobby
Best Multi-Engine Arnold Marcus P-38 Your Pal Sal
Special Recognition
Jet Aircraft Tom Telesca Viper EZ Balancer
Propeller Aircraft Kenny Hurtodo Piper J3 Tower Hobbies
Steel Balls Award Rob Lynch L-39 FTE
Critics Choice
Runner-up Don Janssen Fokker D7 Model Airplane News
Critic’s Choice
Winner Scott Prossen P-47 ZAP Glue & FTE