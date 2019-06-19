Sneak Peek: E-flite F-4 Phantom

MAN contributor Rich Uravitch has a review and flight report on the new F-4 Phantom from E-flite and it looks like this 80mm EDF is a real keeper!

With functional scale features like LED landing and navigation lights, full-flying stabs, operational flaps and control surfaces with pocket hinges, sequencing nose gear doors and electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts, this F-4 is a beaut! Large enough to impress, you can fly off most flying field surfaces, including grass runways. The 6S-compatible brushless in-runner motor and 100-amp ESC are perfectly matched to an 80mm 12-blade fan to deliver impressive thrust and speed.

It’s also the easiest to assemble Phantom ever with a factory-finished EPO airframe that simply bolts together—no glue required—in less time than it takes to charge a battery. Watch for the next issue of MAN (October 2019).