Anthony Greco from Fort Meyers Florida had his gorgeous C-47/DC-3 built from a Ziroli kit at the Joe Nall Fly-In 2022 in Woodruff, South Carolina.

The twin Zenoah G38 gas engines have smoke systems to simulate the current use of the DC-3 which is currently serving in the war against bugs for the Lee Country Mosquito Control.

Read more about it in the August 2022 Model Airplane News