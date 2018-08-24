Spektrum AR620 6-Channel Sport Receiver [VIDEO]

From Spektrum:

The Spektrum AR620 air receiver is a full-range, 6-channel sport receiver with DSMX/DSM2 compatibility and a compact footprint that’s streamlined to fit in a wide range of models.

More than just a simple box that connects your servos, the AR620 features an internal antenna design that delivers a whole new world of installation ease that includes a higher-level of durability and convenience while maintaining superior full-range performance for your electric or engine powered aircraft.

In addition, the AR620 has been integrated with fly-by range telemetry that includes flight log and receiver battery pack voltage data. Access to telemetry is automatic when used with telemetry-capable Spektrum transmitters. There’s nothing to do in order to enjoy the peace-of-mind instantly knowing receiver battery voltage offers.

No more bind plugs! Instead, a large bind button is used to enter the bind mode. All combined Spektrum gives you more in a basic receiver, like the AR620, so that you can fly with the highest sense of confidence possible and have more fun.

Antenna-less

Unlike old technology that requires an external antenna to achieve adequate reception, the new AR620 features an internal antenna design that offers superior full-range performance. In addition, installation is easier than ever, plus there’s no longer a risk of failure due to long-term wire exposure or abuse.

Bind, Redefined

New technology eliminates the need for the old bind plug. With the AR620, a large top-located button makes binding more convenient than ever while two bind-sequence options make the process simpler by allowing you to bind while powering up or after receiver power is connected.

Telemetry

Built into the AR620 is telemetry that automatically delivers vital data to your Spektrum telemetry-capable transmitter. With fly-by range, you can retrieve flight log data such as any fades, frame losses or holds and see receiver voltage status in real-time.

Features:

Compact low-cost, full-range DSMX receiver with telemetry

Antenna-less design increases convenience, performance and durability

Integrated flight log and receiver voltage telemetry with fly-by range

Streamlined, end-pin design in a lightweight hard-case

Large bind-button eliminates the need for the old bind plug

Lightweight park flyer-size with full-range performance

Ideal for most aircraft including indoor sport models

Specs:

Antenna Length: Internal

Band: 2.4GHz

Bind Method: Bind Button

Channels: 6

Data Port: No

Failsafe: Yes

Flight Log Compatible: No

Height: 0.71 in (17.9mm)

Input Voltage: 3.5-9V

Length: 1.26 in (32.1mm)

Modulation: DSMX/DSM2

Number of Receivers: 1

Range: Full

Resolution: 2048

Rev Limiter: No

Telemetry: Integrated

Type: AR620 6 Channel Sport Receiver

Water-Resistant: No

Weight: 0.28 oz (8g)

Width: 1.04 in (26.4mm)

#SPMAR620 – $39.99

