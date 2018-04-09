Spektrum DX8e 8-Channel Transmitter

From Spektrum:
Your growing skills deserve a transmitter than can keep pace. The Spektrum™ DX8e gives you the unbeatable response and reliability of DSMX® technology, real-time telemetry peace-of-mind, as well as many other great features you won’t find on other “budget” radios. The DX8e comes equipped with the programming you need, no matter what you fly. And because it’s based on the same Spektrum AirWare firmware used in most other Spektrum transmitters, no upgrade can feel more familiar. Plus, you can share model setups with just about any Spektrum user you meet.
The flexibility 8-channels delivers offers exciting options many modern aircraft can accept. Aircraft with flaps, retracts and SAFE® Select technology can now all be flown to their full potential. Extra channels are at the ready for adding lights to a switch or a simulated bomb drop option. Try out what extra flight modes and mixes can offer, play with gain settings on the AS3X® system—all without sacrificing premium functions you enjoy like flaps, retracts or dual-ailerons and elevators.
Features:
- 8-channel flexibility and accessibility
- Airplane, Helicopter, Sailplane and Multirotor programming
- Smooth quad-bearing gimbals with multi-point front-access adjustments
- Ultra-simple Patent-Pending gimbal mode-change switch
- Built-in telemetry and warning system
- Wireless Trainer link easily connects compatible radios together
- 250 internal model memory, plus external SD card memory support
- High-resolution backlit LCD display
- Practically indestructible adjustable antenna and case design
- VTX control lets you change video channels directly from the DX8e
- Digital Switch adaptability
- Integrated FPV racing lap timer function
- AS3X® technology gain adjustments without a PC
- Multirotor flight mode setup
- 7 airplane wing types and 6 tail types
- 2 swashplate types
- 4 sailplane wing types and 3 tail types
- 7-point throttle curves for airplanes and helicopters
- 7-point pitch and tail curves for helicopters
- Cross-platform model sharing with other Spektrum™ transmitters
Specifictions:
Band: 2.4GHz
Model Memory: 250 (internal)
External Memory: SD Card (sold separately)
Modes: User-Selectable: 1, 2, 3 or 4
Transmitter Battery: 4 AA batteries (included)
Modulation: DSMX®, DMS2®
Number of Channels: 8
Frame Rate: 22–11ms
Resolution: 1024 or 2048
Range Class: Full
Telemetry: Yes
Function Components: 6 Switches, 4 Trims, 2 Sticks, 1 Knob, 1 Button
#SPMR8100 – $199.99
