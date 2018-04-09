Spektrum DX8e 8-Channel Transmitter

From Spektrum:

Your growing skills deserve a transmitter than can keep pace. The Spektrum™ DX8e gives you the unbeatable response and reliability of DSMX® technology, real-time telemetry peace-of-mind, as well as many other great features you won’t find on other “budget” radios. The DX8e comes equipped with the programming you need, no matter what you fly. And because it’s based on the same Spektrum AirWare firmware used in most other Spektrum transmitters, no upgrade can feel more familiar. Plus, you can share model setups with just about any Spektrum user you meet.

The flexibility 8-channels delivers offers exciting options many modern aircraft can accept. Aircraft with flaps, retracts and SAFE® Select technology can now all be flown to their full potential. Extra channels are at the ready for adding lights to a switch or a simulated bomb drop option. Try out what extra flight modes and mixes can offer, play with gain settings on the AS3X® system—all without sacrificing premium functions you enjoy like flaps, retracts or dual-ailerons and elevators.

Features:

8-channel flexibility and accessibility

Airplane, Helicopter, Sailplane and Multirotor programming

Smooth quad-bearing gimbals with multi-point front-access adjustments

Ultra-simple Patent-Pending gimbal mode-change switch

Built-in telemetry and warning system

Wireless Trainer link easily connects compatible radios together

250 internal model memory, plus external SD card memory support

High-resolution backlit LCD display

Practically indestructible adjustable antenna and case design

VTX control lets you change video channels directly from the DX8e

Digital Switch adaptability

Integrated FPV racing lap timer function

AS3X® technology gain adjustments without a PC

Multirotor flight mode setup

7 airplane wing types and 6 tail types

2 swashplate types

4 sailplane wing types and 3 tail types

7-point throttle curves for airplanes and helicopters

7-point pitch and tail curves for helicopters

Cross-platform model sharing with other Spektrum™ transmitters

Specifictions:

Band: 2.4GHz

Model Memory: 250 (internal)

External Memory: SD Card (sold separately)

Modes: User-Selectable: 1, 2, 3 or 4

Transmitter Battery: 4 AA batteries (included)

Modulation: DSMX®, DMS2®

Number of Channels: 8

Frame Rate: 22–11ms

Resolution: 1024 or 2048

Range Class: Full

Telemetry: Yes

Function Components: 6 Switches, 4 Trims, 2 Sticks, 1 Knob, 1 Button

#SPMR8100 – $199.99

