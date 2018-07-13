Spektrum FPV Micro Swift 3 Camera With 2.1mm Lens

From Spektrum:

The next evolution of micro FPV cameras is here, and now with Team Spektrum FPV flare. The Team Spektrum FPV edition Runcam Micro Swift 3 has all the benefits of earlier versions with more features. Full camera control from your flight controller* allows users to change camera settings on fly straight from their OSD (on-screen display) or from a compatible Gen2 Spektrum transmitter via the Text Gen Telemetry function.

Video quality is great due to the Wide Dynamic Range and versatile 1/3″ SONY Super HAD II CCD image sensor. Integrated into your video feed is a helpful OSD that can be customized to display plot name, current voltage, and more.

Specifications:

Model: Micro Swift 3

Image Sensor: 1/3″ SONY Super HAD II CCD

Horizontal Resolution: 600TVL

Lens: 2.1mm (M12) FOV165°

Signal System: PAL / NTSC

Integrated OSD: Yes

One Key Scene: Personal / Lightrax / Outdoor / Indoor / Cloudy / Twilight

S/N Ratio: >60dB (AGC OFF)

Electronic Shutter Speed: PAL: 1/50~100,000; NTSC: 1/60~100,000

Auto Gain Control (AGC): Yes

Min. Illumination: 0.01Lux@1.2F

WDR: D-WDR

DNR: 2DNR

Day/Night: Color/Auto/B&W

Remote Control: Flight Controllers : BetaFlight 3.3 / ButterFlight 3.4 / Cleanflight 2.2

Power: DC 5-36V

Current: 60mA@12V / 120mA@5V

Net Weight: 9g(2.3mm) / 11g(2.1mm)

Dimensions: L19mm*W19mm*H25mm

#SPMVC625 – $36.99

