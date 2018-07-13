Spektrum FPV Micro Swift 3 Camera With 2.1mm Lens

From Spektrum:
The next evolution of micro FPV cameras is here, and now with Team Spektrum FPV flare. The Team Spektrum FPV edition Runcam Micro Swift 3 has all the benefits of earlier versions with more features. Full camera control from your flight controller* allows users to change camera settings on fly straight from their OSD (on-screen display) or from a compatible Gen2 Spektrum transmitter via the Text Gen Telemetry function.
Video quality is great due to the Wide Dynamic Range and versatile 1/3″ SONY Super HAD II CCD image sensor. Integrated into your video feed is a helpful OSD that can be customized to display plot name, current voltage, and more.
Specifications:
Model: Micro Swift 3
Image Sensor: 1/3″ SONY Super HAD II CCD
Horizontal Resolution: 600TVL
Lens: 2.1mm (M12) FOV165°
Signal System: PAL / NTSC
Integrated OSD: Yes
One Key Scene: Personal / Lightrax / Outdoor / Indoor / Cloudy / Twilight
S/N Ratio: >60dB (AGC OFF)
Electronic Shutter Speed: PAL: 1/50~100,000; NTSC: 1/60~100,000
Auto Gain Control (AGC): Yes
Min. Illumination: 0.01Lux@1.2F
WDR: D-WDR
DNR: 2DNR
Day/Night: Color/Auto/B&W
Remote Control: Flight Controllers : BetaFlight 3.3 / ButterFlight 3.4 / Cleanflight 2.2
Power: DC 5-36V
Current: 60mA@12V / 120mA@5V
Net Weight: 9g(2.3mm) / 11g(2.1mm)
Dimensions: L19mm*W19mm*H25mm
#SPMVC625 – $36.99
Visit SpektrumRC.com
See more posts about Spektrum