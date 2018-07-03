Spektrum High-Voltage Brushless Ultra Torque Heli Servos

From Spektrum:



H6350 High-Voltage Brushless Ultra Torque High Speed Heli Cyclic Servo

Spektrum™ high-voltage, brushless servos deliver dependable power and digital precision with amazing efficiency. Finely tuned electronics and software integrate with powerful brushless motor technology to offer ultra-powerful/ultra-fast heli performance more efficiently than servos with conventional motors. Heavy-duty servo lead-wire includes the convenience of a quick-release cable connection. The all-aluminum case provides the ultimate solution in durability and heat dissipation. Precision metal gears satisfy even the most critical heli pilot who wants hassle-free control.

The Spektrum H6350 cyclic servo uses this solid foundation, to achieve an outstanding balance of performance, durability and value, in addition to the peace-of-mind that sophisticated error correction and over-current/temperature protection offers. It’s a brilliant feature combination that makes this servo an outstanding swash-plate control choice for 550- to 700-class electric and nitro helicopters.

#SPMSH6350 – $124.99

H6360 High-Voltage Brushless Ultra Torque Mid Speed Heli Tail Servo

Spektrum™ high-voltage, brushless servos deliver dependable power and digital precision with amazing efficiency. Finely tuned electronics and software integrate with powerful brushless motor technology to offer ultra-smooth, blindingly fast performance more efficiently than servos with conventional motors. Heavy-duty servo lead-wire includes the convenience of a quick-release cable connection. The all-aluminum case provides the ultimate solution in durability and heat dissipation. Precision metal gears satisfy even the most critical heli pilot who wants hassle-free control.

The Spektrum H6360 tail servo uses this solid foundation, to achieve blinding transit speeds of .04 sec with an outstanding balance of durability and value, in addition to the peace-of-mind that sophisticated error correction and over-current/temperature protection offers. It’s a brilliant feature combination that makes this servo an outstanding tail-rotor control choice for of 550- to 700-class electric and nitro helis.

#SPMSH6360 – $124.99

