Spektrum iX12 Air Transmitter Case

From Spektrum:

Protect your investment and look good doing it with the Spektrum iX12 Aluminum Transmitter Case. Foam insert is cut to fit 1 iX12 transmitter and pockets for accessories such as tools, extra parts, etc.

Included with this case is a Bonus iX12 Screen Protector. This screen protector is made premium tempered glass, smooth feel with anti-finger print coating, and is shatter and scratch resistant.

Features:

Tough aluminum exterior with protective finish

Durable stainless steel latches and corner straps

Latch-tight buckles featuring lock and key

Anti-Slip comfort grip handle

Precut foam insert fits one transmitter plus accessories

Protective plastic feet and table pads

Includes tempered glass screen protector for Spektrum iX12

#SPM6725 – $74.99

