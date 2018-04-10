Spektrum iX12 Air Transmitter Case

From Spektrum:
Protect your investment and look good doing it with the Spektrum iX12 Aluminum Transmitter Case. Foam insert is cut to fit 1 iX12 transmitter and pockets for accessories such as tools, extra parts, etc.
Included with this case is a Bonus iX12 Screen Protector. This screen protector is made premium tempered glass, smooth feel with anti-finger print coating, and is shatter and scratch resistant.
Features:
- Tough aluminum exterior with protective finish
- Durable stainless steel latches and corner straps
- Latch-tight buckles featuring lock and key
- Anti-Slip comfort grip handle
- Precut foam insert fits one transmitter plus accessories
- Protective plastic feet and table pads
- Includes tempered glass screen protector for Spektrum iX12
#SPM6725 – $74.99
Visit SpektrumRC.com
See more posts about Spektrum