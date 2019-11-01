For the pilot who wants the best of everything, there’s a new Spektrum radio! Here’s the scoop from Horizon:

The Spektrum iX20 Smart transmitter integrates the power of touch and voice interface capabilities with broad connectivity for control that goes beyond the luxury of its smooth hall-effect gimbals and the feel of a perfectly balanced ergonomic platform.

The Spektrum™ iX20 smart radio is our most powerful, feature-packed 20-channel air transmitter to date and host to a wide array of innovations and upgrades. It was designed to meet the present and future needs of pro pilots who want top-class features, easy programmability, and the capabilities required to fly high-performance aircraft.

The iX20 may be the most advanced intelligent transmitter available with an Android 7 touch-screen interface – but that doesn’t mean it’s hard to use. The giant 5-inch, 720p color touch-display makes working with state-of-the-art technology comfortable and exciting. All-new Spektrum AirWare™ firmware has been streamlined and enhanced to deliver an overall faster experience. When you delve into the details, you’ll see that the iX20 is much more than just our next intelligent transmitter.

It costs $1,399.99. For more information, click here.