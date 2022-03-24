Spektrum NX10SE

The latest from Spektrum: From Wi-Fi connectivity and a 3.2” color display to built-in Smart Technology support, the NX10 provides experienced pilots with next-level radio control. This Special Edition version adds exclusive upgrades for a top-of-the-line flying experience!

Key Features

Machined aluminum gimbals with magnetic encoders for advanced precision, low maintenance, and exceptionally smooth operation

Optional orange switch nuts and orange grip set

Protective foam case with pockets for tools and accessories

Short, medium, and long stick ends for customization

Wi-Fi connectivity for easy product registration and firmware updates