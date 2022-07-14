SR-71 or A-12?

The A-12 Oxcart was actually the predecessor to its more famous sibling the SR-71. It was smaller and lighter yet used the same engines, so it was even faster!

This Ultimate Jets A-12 is flown by the Powerbox Systems Americas crew and makes appearances at jet events throughout the country, including Florida Jets and Joe Nall.

Guided by a Powerbox Core radio with a Powerbox Royal SR2 power distribution system, the A-12 is powered by a pair of Jet Cat 130 turbines.

You’ve seen it in the magazine, now enjoy watching Ali Machinchy put it through its paces at Florida Jets.