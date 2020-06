When it comes to raw power and amazing sound, nothing beats a turbine jet, especially a F-18 Hornet with twin turbines pushing it forward!

This all composite F-18 Hornet is sporting the paint scheme of the US Navy’s Blue Angels demonstration team and the demonstration its pilot put presented at this airshow in Neuburg, Germany impressed everyone.

Almost 80 inches in length, the twin turbine powered Hornet has a takeoff weight of about 30 pounds.

Thanks to RC MEDIA WORLD of this video