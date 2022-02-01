SUN ‘n FUN: April 5-10

Pilots worldwide are planning their flights and revving their engines. Their course is set with one destination in mind: SUN ‘n FUN at Lakeland Linder International Airport located in sunny Lakeland, Florida! Join the full-size aviation community April 5th through the 10th for a celebration of flight!

This year’s vision includes headliners meant to excite and inspire, known as the pride in the sky, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds! Another prominent centerpiece will be the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which showcases the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog.”

MORE HIGHLIGHTS CONFIRMED TO DATE!

SOCOM Para-Commandos, only joint service parachute demonstration team in the U.S. Military.

Great Lakes Drone Company will dazzle us with their light show during the Night Airshows.

Restored Doc B-29 Superfortress will be displayed on the ramp. Make sure you check it out. Rides will be available for a fee.

Settle in because just as you begin to feel the freedom and friendliness of the skies, talented performers will prove the sky truly has no limits, providing an energetic adrenaline rush found nowhere else! Expect a packed schedule throughout six days that will get you excited about aviation! Learn something new at an aviation-focused educational forum, attend one of a workshop, and learn aircraft building techniques from the experts. Visit over 500 exhibitors selling the industry’s latest aviation products and services and stroll through acres of Military, Vintage, Warbird and Homebuilt aircraft. Don’t forget to visit Paradise City while you are here. Buy your tickets now to ensure that you don’t miss this electric thriller!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!