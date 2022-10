Super Jets South @ GA Jets RC Club

Model Airplane News Technical Editor Andrew Griffith and photographer Jennifer Lively attended Super Jets South held at the Georgia Jets RC Club in Gay, GA, about an hour southwest of Atlanta.

The event takes place at one of the most amazing flying sites in the country that features a smooth, wide, 1000-foot paved runway. Full coverage will be coming up in a future issue but for now enjoy a few pictures from this premier jet event.