MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

RC Special Ops Heli

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
5 Comments
RC Special Ops Heli

You’ve got to see the detail on this electric-powered model of the Sikorsky CH-53 Pave Low helicopter to believe it! Built and flown by Reto Marbach, this aircraft is powered by a Pyro 850 Kontronik motor and 200-amp speed Cosmik high-voltage speed control. It weighs in at 37.5 pounds and flies like a dream. Thanks to RCHeliJet for sharing this great video.

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 11:07 AM
Create your own user feedback survey
Venom Batteries 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mike Hickman

    Not aware that the Navy flew any Pave Lows. My nephews over 300 combat hours in an Air force Pave Low.

    Reply
  2. Hoverup

    Mike – More confusing are the USAF and Navy graphics. With all the other graphics maybe this was a marketing/airshow airframe for the vendor??????????????

    Reply
  3. Carlton Sargent

    Just a minor comment, the blades are turning the wrong way! US helicopter blades turn counterclockwise, Europe and other countries, for the most part, turn clockwise as viewed from the rear of the aircraft.

    Sarge

    Reply
  4. Mike Hickman

    My nephew was a long time flight engineer on Pave Lows and his comments are below:

    The Navy doesn’t. This is a CH-53E dressed with the APQ-58 TF/TA radar. Heck, the Navy doesn’t even have CH-53Es. They have the MH-53E Sea Dragon. The USAF was the only branch to fly the Pave Low variant.

    There is no such thing. The model is a huge boo boo. E model horizontal stab, D model tail, D model frame, engines, rotor, with a silly paint job, capped off with a somewhat Pave nose. The SFOR paint on the tank is silly too. Paves never had any SFOR/KFOR markings. Typically those markings were on “slick”, non-SOF Army birds.

    Reply
  5. Mark

    Was there a safety switch that was depressed prior to picking up the helicopter? Not so sure I would want to carry the transmitter in one hand and the helicopter in the other, with the battery still connected.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox