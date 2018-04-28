RC Special Ops Heli

You’ve got to see the detail on this electric-powered model of the Sikorsky CH-53 Pave Low helicopter to believe it! Built and flown by Reto Marbach, this aircraft is powered by a Pyro 850 Kontronik motor and 200-amp speed Cosmik high-voltage speed control. It weighs in at 37.5 pounds and flies like a dream. Thanks to RCHeliJet for sharing this great video.