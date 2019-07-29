WW II Air War 900x250
Super-sized Stearman

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, From the Flightline
6 Comments
Built and flown by Jörg Albrech, this beautifully painted and detailed bipe is 1/3 scale and has all-wood construction. The 10.69-foot-span model weighs 72 pounds and is powered by a Moki 250cc 5-cylinder radial engine. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the MFC Bad Wörishofen fly-in.

Updated: July 29, 2019 — July 29, 2019
6 Comments

  1. Vic Minetola

    ‘Love the Stearman. That aircraft really says “airplane”. Great sound and realistic performance out of the Moki radial.

    Reply
  2. Bob Moore

    What a great video and a great airplane, and thanks to the builder and pilot ………….This is what makes
    Model Airplane News, Simply the best

    Reply
  3. Gary Basque

    Where was this? That was an awesome plane and I would love to see some pic’s of it. Thanks -gb

    Reply
  4. marvin young

    I think the stearman is a beutaful air plane

    Reply
  5. Keith

    That was great!

    Reply
  6. Fill Odeb

    this is a Real Airplane with 2 wings and a round engine |

    Reply

