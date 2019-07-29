Super-sized Stearman

Built and flown by Jörg Albrech, this beautifully painted and detailed bipe is 1/3 scale and has all-wood construction. The 10.69-foot-span model weighs 72 pounds and is powered by a Moki 250cc 5-cylinder radial engine. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the MFC Bad Wörishofen fly-in.
Featured Video
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
‘Love the Stearman. That aircraft really says “airplane”. Great sound and realistic performance out of the Moki radial.
What a great video and a great airplane, and thanks to the builder and pilot ………….This is what makes
Model Airplane News, Simply the best
Where was this? That was an awesome plane and I would love to see some pic’s of it. Thanks -gb
I think the stearman is a beutaful air plane
That was great!
this is a Real Airplane with 2 wings and a round engine |