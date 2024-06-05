Super STOL

This 240cc model of the Zlin Z-37 crop-duster is a showstopper! Built by John Greenfield from the Airworld kit, the 141-inch-span model is powered by a Valach five-cylinder engine. John writes, “The Cmelak looked like a good candidate, a bit unusual in design, which I like, but with a robust undercarriage and easy to assemble with plug on wings and a simple bolt on tail. I knew Airworld made a kit of the model so a good look at their website convinced me that this was the model to pick. More research showed that most Cmelaks were finished in yellow but having just finished a Bucker Jungmeister in yellow I wanted something different and I found a pink one with interesting graphics on the fuselage. That was the model for me so I contacted Airworld and asked if they could mold a Cmelak in pink gel coat as I figured this would save the weight of a full paint job. They agreed to do it in pink for a small extra charge so the order was placed. Overall it has been an interesting model to assemble, challenging in places due to poor parts but the finished model is a real joy to fly. The motor is superb and overall the package has delivered what I set out to achieve in a practical every day model that is quick to assemble and flies well out of my local flying field.”

