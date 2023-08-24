Sweet Paint Job!

This beautiful paint scheme is based on a spaceship’s reentry–starting from the white hot point of the nose, through the changing flames colors then cascading back as if you were looking up into the sky and then into the stars. Duplicating the Hawker Hunter “Miss Demeanor,” the scheme was applied by Matt Bishop from Bishop Aviation. Check out this jet and its impressive flying in the video!
