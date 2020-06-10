Compact T-28 Trojan

A WARBIRD FOR GLOW OR ELECTRIC POWER

Are you in the market for an easy to build warbird, that’s compact in size and easy to fly? Check out our Classic Construction article coming in the Summer 2020 issue of MAN. Look at the desirable traits in RC trainers, big wing with lots of dihedral, tricycle landing gear, ample room for equipment and rugged construction. We’re not saying that this T-28 should be your first model after destroying three ARF foamie, but it is one to be considered if your interests lean toward RC scale. Designed by Rich Uravitch, this model has been built and flown in both glow- and electric-power configurations; and both versions performed well, each with its own advantages.

Click HERE to order plans.

Be sure to check it out on the Summer 2020 issue of MAN coming soon. A Laser-cut flat wood kit and formed plastic parts are available. Check www.richuravitch.com for pricing.

Specifications

Wingspan: 48 in.

Length: 36 in.

Wing Area: 385 sq. in.

Weight: 3.25 lb.

Wing Loading: 19.5 oz./sq. ft.

Power: .25 to .32 2-stroke glow or Mega 2230/3 brushless motor (or equivalent) with/3S, 6000mAh Li-poly pack

Radio Req’d: 4- to 5-channel (elevator, throttle, rudder, aileron); retracts optional

Difficulty Level: 2

Easy construction for a lightweight yet rugged structure.

Plenty of room for any radio gear you like.

Ideal for electric power.

Perfect for .25 – .32 glow power as well.