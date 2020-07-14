Terrific Tempest

Built from Vailly Aviation plans, this giant scale 1/5-scale Hawker Tempest V has a 98-inch wingspan and weighs in at 43 pounds. Power is provided by a Desert Aircraft 85cc engine spinning a Menz 26×10 prop. Builder and pilot Andy Wynn notes that the warbird also sports homemade retracts and exhaust stacks from Fighter Aces. Thanks to Dean and Pete Coxon for sharing this great video from the Willis Warbird Meet!
Featured Video
