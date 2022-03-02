The First Fokker!

This RC model is a replica of the very first airplane designed by Anthony Fokker in 1911. The multitude of bracing cables gave the impression of a spider, hence its Dutch name, “Spin.” Fokker taught himself to fly in his second Spin! Built and piloted by Klaus Fischer, this 14-foot-span plane weighs 54 pounds and is powered by a King 95cc engine. When master builder Klaus passed away last summer, it was big loss for the RC community. Fair skies, Klaus, and thank you for your contributions to the hobby.
